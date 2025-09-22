Claire Baker MSP presents Kirkcaldy 2012’s Team with Parliamentary Motion celebrating Barcelona trip

Claire Baker MSP met with players, coaches, parents and families of Templehall United’s Blacks 2012’s to present them with a framed Parliamentary Motion.

The motion was lodged by the Mid Scotland and Fife region MSP to recognise the team’s recent achievement to represent Kirkcaldy in October at the prestigious Komm Mit All Together Cup, in Barcelona.

The team’s journey began with a win at Stirling's Wallace Cup football festival, where they earned a €2,500 prize towards the tournament. The MSP lodged the motion to thank local families who worked hard to rally together organising raffles, fundraising events and sponsored challenges and to recognise the generous sponsorships from local businesses, including Taxi Central, Fife Roof Maintenance, JTC Cleaning Services, and Matthew & Son Contractors. Supporter groups, Fife’s Finest and the Kirkcaldy Tartan Army, also contributed by donating team tracksuits.

Claire Baker MSP said: “It was great to go along to Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy to meet everyone from Templehall United Blacks 2012’s and present them with my motion.

"This trip is testament to what happens when a town rallies to support its young people, and when neighbours, families and local heroes come together through the power of community spirit.

"It was an honour to celebrate this very special moment with the children and families and to hear how excited they are to travel to the tournament in Barcelona.

"I hope they have a wonderful time creating memories and best wishes for success in the tournament, I’m looking forward to hearing about their trip when they return”