Claire Baker MSP supports Scotland Loves Local

Scotland Loves Local Week 2025 is running between Saturday 23rd August and Saturday 30th August, putting localism at the heart of a stronger, fairer future for Scotland’s towns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Baker MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Region visited Toytown at their new store in Kirkcaldy Mercat as part of the Scotland Loves Local initiative, to hear about how well the business is doing following its recent move to a new store and to pick up some early Christmas gifts.

Claire Baker MSP said: “Scotland Loves Local Week is a fantastic opportunity to champion the Scotland Loves Local message and celebrate the businesses, organisations and individuals who are striving every day to make towns like Kirkcaldy fit for the future. Thank you to Toytown and to Sandra for taking the time to show me the lovely new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting local businesses like Toytown in Kirkcaldy benefits our high streets and town centres – by choosing local first we can help protect jobs, encourage investment and ensure our local communities are able to thrive.

“Every pound you spend locally is a vote for the people who make your place special and would generate an additional £285m for local economies across the country each year.”