Claire Baker MSP visits Capshard Primary School for Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel

Mid Scotland and Fife Region MSP, Claire Baker went along to Capshard Primary School in Kirkcaldy to meet Miss McAlpine’s p5a class who are taking part in The Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel 2025 taking place Monday March 24 to Friday April 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Labour MSP recently wrote to schools in the region to encourage them to take part in the Sustrans initiative that aims to inspire school pupils to make active journeys to school.

The event is the UK’s biggest walking wheeling scooting and cycling to school challenge urging pupils to take part to improve air quality in their neighbourhood, and discover how these changes benefit their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Baker MSP said: “I was very impressed with the school’s commitment to active travel and their efforts to embed positive travel decisions which support children’s well-being and good air quality around the school.”

Claire Baker MSP with Miss McAlpine’s p5a class from Capshard Primary School in Kirkcaldy, Headteacher Mrs Gillian Mann, and Councillor Ian Cameron.

“The children put together an amazing presentation to explain their active travel activities and achievements and it was great to see them so engaged and asking lots of interesting questions.”

“Well done to everyone at the school on recently winning the cycle to school week initiative, the national design a badge competition, and the Fresh Air Frankie Active Travel Champion Award two years in a row.”

“Thank you to Councillor Ian Cameron for coming along and to Headteacher Mrs Mann and everyone at the school for being so welcoming, it really is a lovely school!”

“Good luck to all the schools in the Mid Scotland and Fife Region taking part.”