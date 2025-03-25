Claire Baker MSP visits Capshard Primary School for Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel
The Scottish Labour MSP recently wrote to schools in the region to encourage them to take part in the Sustrans initiative that aims to inspire school pupils to make active journeys to school.
The event is the UK’s biggest walking wheeling scooting and cycling to school challenge urging pupils to take part to improve air quality in their neighbourhood, and discover how these changes benefit their community.
Claire Baker MSP said: “I was very impressed with the school’s commitment to active travel and their efforts to embed positive travel decisions which support children’s well-being and good air quality around the school.”
“The children put together an amazing presentation to explain their active travel activities and achievements and it was great to see them so engaged and asking lots of interesting questions.”
“Well done to everyone at the school on recently winning the cycle to school week initiative, the national design a badge competition, and the Fresh Air Frankie Active Travel Champion Award two years in a row.”
“Thank you to Councillor Ian Cameron for coming along and to Headteacher Mrs Mann and everyone at the school for being so welcoming, it really is a lovely school!”
“Good luck to all the schools in the Mid Scotland and Fife Region taking part.”