Claire Baker MSP visits Dean Park hotel during Apprenticeship Week
The week provides a chance to highlight the benefits of work-based learning to businesses, people and the economy. Scottish Apprenticeships provide employers with the skills to meet their needs now and help to create a competitive and capable workforce for Scotland. At the hotel, the Scottish Labour MSP met up with the hotel's apprentices undertaking qualifications in various levels, routes and all areas of hospitality and tourism.
Sandra Fisher from Skills Development Scotland and Alison Nisbet from training provider Inspiro Learning who provide support to all the hotel’s apprentices, Alicia, Connor, Chanel, Alex, Emily and Samantha all met with the MSP to share their knowledge and experience of apprenticeships in the hospitality sector.
Claire Baker MSP said: “Apprenticeship Week is a great opportunity to highlight the importance of learning at work. It was fantastic to hear from everyone about how their course is developing their skills and how Ryan as Duty Manager actively advocates, encourages and supports staff to develop their careers following his own positive apprenticeship experience.”
“The revamped hotel is lovely and it was great to hear about how they are responding to the increased appetite for Scottish hospitality by developing the digital, meta and soft skills of their staff as well as hearing about all the awards they have achieved.”
“Best wishes to everyone for continued success in the future.”