Claire Baker MSP visits Fife Creamery to champion Scottish Food and Drink September

Scotland’s Food and Drink runs Scottish Food and Drink September throughout the month celebrating the people, products, and produce that make the sector so special. As part of the initiative, Claire Baker MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, met with Steve Appolinari – Managing Director, Graeme Renton – Sales Director, Ian Simpson – Head Buyer, and Tony Rodgers – Marketing & Digital Manager at Fife Creamery site in Randolph Place in Kirkcaldy.

The scheme aims to showcase the variety and quality of Scottish produce, drive increased sourcing and sales across retail and foodservice channels, and champion the producers and manufacturers at the heart of the industry and Fife Creamery is a great example of a business who do just that.

The wholesale chilled foods company has championed the best of Scottish produce since its inception in 1965 and the Scottish Labour MSP heard all about how the family led business focuses on its people, customers and local produce and supports employment in the area.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said:

“It was a pleasure to visit Fife Creamery in Kirkcaldy to celebrate Scottish Food and Drink September which recognises the people, products, and produce in the sector.

Fife Creamery Ltd, is a family run, independent food wholesaler, who for almost 70 years has been delivering a wide range of Scottish produce to many sectors all over Scotland.

I really enjoyed the experience of the visit to understand what Fife Creamery can offer the Scottish food marketplace across the many sectors they trade in, and I’d like to thank everyone for taking the time to show me around their facility.”