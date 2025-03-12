Claire Baker MSP visits Fife Young Carers marking Young Carers Action Day

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP met with CEO Harvey Carruthers and Operations Manager Jodie Burn at Fife Young Carers Office in Glenrothes to mark Young Carers Action Day and hear an update on the service and its plans for the future.

Fife Young Carers is an organisation who have supported young carers in the Region for over 25 years offering one to one and group support with respite. The charity also issue the young Carers Authorisation Card helping identify young carers in education and healthcare settings to enable easier access to support.

The organisation works in partnership with Fife Council and Social work and other charities to provide the best possible support to the young people throughout Fife. Every year the charity is receiving a rise in referrals for support for young carers across Fife and have a projected a rise year on year for the demand for their services.

Young Carers Action Day is an annual event led by the Carers Trust to raise awareness of the issues that can affect Young Carers as a result of their caring role. This year’s theme "Give Me A Break", focuses on the importance of rest and respite for young carers. The Scottish Labour MSP heard how Fife Young Carers, along with other support, offer respite, one to one or group activities and hold social events including this week’s disco and ball.

Claire Baker MSP with CEO Harvey Carruthers and Operations Manager Jodie Burn at Fife Young Carers office in Glenrothes.

Claire Baker MSP said: “I was pleased to meet up with Harvey and Jodie to hear about how they are settling in to their premises in Glenrothes and making good use of the space available to delivering their service and supporting young carers.”

“This service is vital to Fife’s young people who have the responsibility of caring roles and I am very impressed with how the service works with schools, social work and healthcare providers across the region.”

“With the upcoming Young Carers Action Day taking place this week, I am happy to support the organisation and call for the delivery of sustainable funding to ensure that our young carers can be properly supported by this wonderful service and thank you to all the staff and volunteers who are dedicated, committed and are working hard to deliver this service.”

“I hope everyone enjoys the disco and ball and all the events taking place to mark this very important day and best wishes to them all for the future.”