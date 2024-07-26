Claire Baker MSP visits Kirkcaldy YMCA Gallatown Community Hub
The Scottish Labour MSP also heard from staff about all the other range of projects taking place at the hub and surrounding area. This included discussions about the organisations work with partner agencies to address the issues around substance misuse, mental health, food insecurity and poverty and the difficulties the service experiences with long term funding streams.
Claire Baker MSP said: “This hub really is a remarkable example of community service delivered by a hardworking and dedicated team. I am so very grateful for all the positive work being undertaken there and I do look forward to seeing everyone again soon. Thank you to everyone for all the input today about this vital community provision, and how it responds to the local people’s needs. I will continue to support the YMCA in my work as an MSP in any way I can.”
