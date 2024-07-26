Claire Baker MSP visits Kirkcaldy YMCA Gallatown Community Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Baker MSP for the Mid Scotland and Fife region visited Kirkcaldy YMCA Gallatown Community Hub this week to meet with Chief Executive Fiona Sword and the rest of the YMCA staff team during one of their summer family sessions.

The Scottish Labour MSP also heard from staff about all the other range of projects taking place at the hub and surrounding area. This included discussions about the organisations work with partner agencies to address the issues around substance misuse, mental health, food insecurity and poverty and the difficulties the service experiences with long term funding streams.