Claire Baker MSP visits Leslie Community Pantry

Claire Baker, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Region, visited Leslie Community Pantry to hear from the founder, Gayle Wilson about the range of work they do

Established at the start of the pandemic, the pantry offers food support to people living in the KY6 area through a non-crisis non-referral model. Volunteers at the organisation also work to provide Café Inc over the school holidays, activities over the summer, and organise Leslie Children’s Gala.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said:

“It was good to hear from Gayle about the wide support that businesses and individuals in the community provide, including the farmers group Tatties to Tables, and about their hopes for expansion of the service.”

