Claire Baker MSP visits Leslie Community Pantry
Established at the start of the pandemic, the pantry offers food support to people living in the KY6 area through a non-crisis non-referral model. Volunteers at the organisation also work to provide Café Inc over the school holidays, activities over the summer, and organise Leslie Children’s Gala.
MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said:
“It was good to hear from Gayle about the wide support that businesses and individuals in the community provide, including the farmers group Tatties to Tables, and about their hopes for expansion of the service.”
“I am so grateful to everyone for their hard work and contributions to supporting everyone in the local community and best wishes to everyone for the upcoming summer season.”