Claire Baker MSP visits new Tom Courts Lochore butchers shop during Butchers Week

Claire Baker MSP for the Mid Scotland and Fife Region visited the new Tom Courts Butcher Shop in Lochore to meet with Tom and his staff to mark Butchers Week and hear how well the new business is doing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Butchers Week aims to shine a spotlight on the skills, tradition, and importance of local butchers in our local communities. The week is an annual event that celebrates the artistry, dedication, and expertise of butchers and emphasizes the value of purchasing high-quality, ethically sourced meats and supports the local businesses that provide them.

Claire Baker MSP said: "Thank you to Tom, John and the staff at the new Tom Courts Butcher shop in Lochore for hosting my visit in Butchers week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good that Tom Courts has committed to local high street shops in Lochore and Burntisland, making an important contribution to their local economies”

Claire Baker MSP, Tom Courts and John Day

“I am pleased that the new shop has been welcomed by the local community after taking over from the well-respected butcher Wullie Stark in the village.”

“Best wishes to everyone at the business for continued success in the future.”