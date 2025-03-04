Claire Baker MSP visits new Tom Courts Lochore butchers shop during Butchers Week
National Butchers Week aims to shine a spotlight on the skills, tradition, and importance of local butchers in our local communities. The week is an annual event that celebrates the artistry, dedication, and expertise of butchers and emphasizes the value of purchasing high-quality, ethically sourced meats and supports the local businesses that provide them.
Claire Baker MSP said: "Thank you to Tom, John and the staff at the new Tom Courts Butcher shop in Lochore for hosting my visit in Butchers week.”
“It’s good that Tom Courts has committed to local high street shops in Lochore and Burntisland, making an important contribution to their local economies”
“I am pleased that the new shop has been welcomed by the local community after taking over from the well-respected butcher Wullie Stark in the village.”
“Best wishes to everyone at the business for continued success in the future.”