Cllr MacDougall champions Beacon Leisure Centre

Bridget Fraser Head Coach at Burntisland Swimming Club raised concerns about the opening hours at the Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland when it was brought to their attention when recently contacted by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust (FSLT) asking them to change their Sunday afternoon training time.

Bridget met with the Area Manager and the Head of Operations who confirmed that they intended to realign staff hours to increase the availability of the flumes.

Burntisland Swimming Club celebrates its 140th anniversary was founded in Burntisland in 1886 has around 80 members under the age of 18 and a small Masters section and they develop swimmers from the age of 5 right up to our senior swimmers who aspire to achieve qualifying times for Scottish National level competitions. They train at the Beacon Leisure Centre on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Bridget says: “Gradually the hours have decreased this is severely jeopardising our ability to grow and develop our athletes to their full potential this is making it increasingly difficult to continue to maintain the Club which is entirely run by volunteers”.

In early 2020 the swimming club raised a petition with over 5,500 signatures in support of the Beacon and demanding that the opening hours should be maintained. Bridget received over 500 comments via the petition to show support that was gathered at that time.

Cllr MacDougall met with Bridget Fraser and the Head of Operations from Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to discuss these concerns. Thankfully a compromise in terms of the swimming club hours has been reached and FSLT have expressed they are keen to continue to work closely with the community and Fife Council to ensure the community do not feel unheard.

Cllr MacDougall said: “It’s important to listen to the concerns and Bridget rightly points out the issues which affect her group directly and the general community. There are challenges and need for efficiencies but there has been some recent investment in the Centre, upgrading the heating system, installing solar panels, upgrading the water filtration etc, some of which has been paid for by grant funding and in partnership with Fife Council.

"There is more to be done and we need to go further to improve the centre and despite the financial challenges I will continue to push for the further £1million investment. We then hope we can state the case to increase opening hours. I wish to assure the community I am in regular communication with FSLT and Fife Council on this. I continue to work with the commuity and will always champion the Beacon Leisure Centre”.

Cllr MacDougall’s late father John MacDougall former Cllr and Convenor of Fife Council was the key person who led The Beacon Leisure Centre project by securing the funding for it to be built. Cllr Julie MacDougall who is now serving councillor for the area has been working closely with community groups and the general community since being elected herself May 2022.

Cllr MacDougall said: “I have been championing The Beacon Leisure Centre since being elected in May 2022. My first meeting when elected was with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s new CEO Emma Walker to discuss the Beacon and its future. I was a member of their Board for a period and therefore know firsthand the challenges, but I will continue to raise issues and the need for further improvements. This is a partnership and will involve us all working collectively in the best interests of the community.”