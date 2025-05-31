Coffee morning at Kirkcaldy and District Mennshed
Shed member Angela Potter said: “I noticed how busy the park was on a Saturday morning and thought it would be a good idea to offer refreshment for the dog walkers and others using the park.”
After looking into what improvements the shed would have to undergo to comply with running a coffee morning we are finally here. Angela went on to say: "We are very pleased with the response we have had from the public this morning, it has been a great success.”
Derek Simpson, chairperson for the shed said: "Angela came forward with this idea to offer refreshments and to hopefully encourage more people to join our shed in the future. It has been a few months of renovations but after today it has proved a great success.”
Derek added: "After the response that we have had today we have decided to have coffee mornings on the last Saturday of every month.”