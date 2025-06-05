Construction date for Freuchie junction expected by August

Howe of Fife and Tay Coast councillor Gary Holt and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie have responded to a letter from transport secretary Fiona Hyslop which provided an update on the A92 Freuchie junction. She said that a date for the work would be confirmed by August.

Willie Rennie wrote to the transport secretary following a recent crash at the junction. In her reply Fiona Hyslop said that planned improvements at the junction including a signalised crossing and segregated left-turn lanes are progressing, and that following discussions with landowners a design for the project would be finalised.

She added that Transport Scotland expected to update the community council and announce a construction date ‘by August’.

Mr Rennie wrote to Transport Scotland earlier this year to ask why work on signalising the junction had not yet begun, despite previously being told that it would start in early 2025.

He and Cllr Holt, who lives in Freuchie, recently expressed deep concern over escalating accidents and persistent delays at the junction, following a crash in May. They said that underscores the daily dangers faced by road users.

Cllr Holt said: “This update from Transport Scotland is welcome but it reconfirms my concerns about the pace of work. We were originally told that work would begin early this year, then to expect an update in May which was only given after a letter to the government raising the recent crash. And now there is a further wait for the start of construction to be confirmed.

“The crash in May was a stark reminder of the danger at this junction and should be a wake-up call for the government. As a resident, I see the risks daily and I fear that the longer before the work is carried out the greater the risk of a fatality.

“The government must pull out all the stops to begin work on the junction as soon as possible."

Willie Rennie added: “I have been frustrated that work on these vital safety improvements in Freuchie has been drawn out and delayed. There is a considerable risk from the current junction, so this project should be a priority for Transport Scotland.

"However I am glad that the transport secretary has confirmed that work to agree a design with landowners has been continuing and that an announcement on the date of construction should be made before August. People in Freuchie have had to wait long enough already.”