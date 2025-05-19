Council should explore claim to Elmwood assets - Rennie and Kennedy

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie and Cupar and District councillor Margaret Kennedy have raised concerns about the potential sale of the main building and surrounding land at SRUC’s Elmwood site. It follows the college’s decision to close the site’s animal care unit.

SRUC Elmwood has previously indicated its intention to demolish the main building at its Elmwood site, which would become vacant after the closure of the animal care unit.

Mr Rennie has now written to Fife Council asking it to seek legal advice on the sale of any of SRUC’s land at Elmwood. A Financial statement relating to Elmwood College in 2011, before it was taken over by SRUC and Fife College, states that the majority the value of its land and buildings were financed by exchequer funds and therefore: “Should these assets be sold, the College may be liable, under the terms of the Financial Memorandum with the Council, to surrender the proceeds.”

The MSP has also submitted a note to Fife Council making clear his opposition to any application to remove the main building’s listed status.

Willie Rennie said: “I have encouraged SRUC’s leadership over many years to develop a long-term plan for Elmwood, but despite those pleas they have taken a series of short-term and short-sighted decisions. The closure of the animal care unit, which was a popular and vital part of the college’s activity on the site, is just the latest.

“The closure and proposed demolition of Elmwood’s main building is the culmination of the lack of commitment SRUC’s leadership has shown to Cupar and their students at the site. Through inaction they have allowed the main building, which is B-listed, to deteriorate. Meanwhile the proceeds of the sale of Elmwood’s farm were not reinvested in Elmwood but in SRUC sites elsewhere in the country.

“I have written to Fife Council to ask them to seriously examine the legal position of the main building and surrounding land in the event of a sale. It is not right that after years of neglect SRUC could benefit from the sale of the site while people in North East Fife lose the vital opportunities which courses at Elmwood provide.”

Cllr Kennedy added: “People in Cupar have been badly let down over years by SRUC who have diverted resources and attention to sites in other parts of the country. Elmwood has a long history which predates SRUC’s involvement on the site. It is important that Fife Council should consider the legal status of the buildings and land to ensure that they benefit people in the local community.”