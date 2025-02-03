Councillor gives support to Kinghorn Community Land Association

As part of Councillor Julie McDougall’s focus on community development, committee members Ken Hunter and Russell Farquharson from Kinghorn Community Land Association (KCLA) updated Julie on the current development of the Wild Flower Eco-Cemetery situated at Kinghorn Loch.

KCLA are aiming to develop Fife’s first eco-cemetery. To date a new car park has been established next to the welcome garden at the north entrance of the cemetery along with newly planted shrubs, trees and bulbs. It is hoped that the eco cemetery is up and running later this year.

Cllr MacDougall said: "As burial space in the town is nearly full the eco-cemetery will allow residents to be laid at rest in Kinghorn in line with their wishes rather than in other areas of Fife.

"I welcome this project and have been working closely with KCLA and Fife Council from the outset. This is a great example of community collaborative working."

Cllr Julie MacDougall with KCLA Representatives Ken Hunter (L) and Russell Farquharson (R)

Traditional burial methods are not environmentally friendly and the eco-cemetery reduces pollution and offer families a lower cost option for funerals given that traditional burials can be expensive.

For more information about KCLA please visit www.kcla.org

Julie McDougall can be contacted at [email protected]