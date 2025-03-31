Councillor MacDougall supports unpaid carers
Carers Connect was set up through Fife Voluntary Action to meet and connect with other unpaid carers in the community and to speak to expert organisations offering support, advice, and resources.
There were many stalls from key local services, including
Fife Carers Centre - Information, advice, and tailored support for carers, Fife Young Carers - Support for young people balancing care responsibilities, Crossroads Fife - Practical help and respite care for unpaid carers and many more.
The aim was so that people can get the support needed to make their own caring role easier. There was advice on hand about accessing financial help, respite care, and wellbeing services. It was a great opportunity to meet people who understand the caring journey and to discuss in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.
The event was aimed at unpaid carers in Fife and their friends and family.
Cllr MacDougall said:"I attended the drop in event at Beveridge Park Hotel Kirkcaldy on Wednesday 26th March and spent time discussing the opportunities and challenges faced daily by unpaid carers an indeed these services. We offer great support in Fife through our third sector and partner organisations which are invaluable in our communities. It is so important we continue to recognise our unpaid carers and support them enabling them to carry out their own caring responsibilities. Caring for someone is a privilege but it does not come without it challenges. There are so many great services available and I want to ensure people know how to access these. In these challenging times for people and our services accessing funding, we must work together in the best interests of our communities as we are all too aware the pressures on our NHS. Working together we can alleviate some of these pressures. Accessing these services is part of targeting resources by recognising and supporting our unpaid Carers who do such selfless incredible work”.
For more information, contact us at [email protected] or call 0800 389 6046.