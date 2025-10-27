Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage at Methven House Care Home

There was plenty of love and laughter at Methven House Care Home in Kirkcaldy last week as residents and staff came together to celebrate a very special milestone for one of their residents, Pat Puddefoot, and her husband Jimmy on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

Pat and Jimmy’s story began in Kirkcaldy at the Raith Ballroom, where a blind double date set up by friends led to a lifetime of love. From that first dance, the pair were inseparable. They married at Templehall Church, with their reception at the Victoria Hotel.

Pat now resides at Methven House and the home wanted to celebrate this special milestone in style with an intimate afternoon tea for the couple, bringing together close family and friends. It was a warm and joyful occasion, filled with stories, laughter, and fond memories.

Pat and Jimmy have led a rich life together. Alongside raising their three daughters, Theresa, Kathleen, and Deborah, Pat taught piano in Livingston for many years and the couple ran two dancewear shops. They later embarked on a new adventure abroad, moving to Majorca, where they ran a car rental business and Pat continued teaching piano. They have since returned home to Scotland, where their family has grown to include seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Pat and Jim Puddefoot with family celebrating 60 years together at Methven House Care Home

Methven House Service Manager, Roseanne Somerville, said: “It’s been such a privilege to celebrate this milestone with Pat and Jimmy. They are a truly wonderful couple whose love and commitment to each other are an inspiration to everyone here at Methven House. We were delighted to be part of their special day and wish them many more happy years together.”

Pat and Jimmy Puddefoot added:

“We’ve shared so many wonderful memories over the years. It’s certainly been so lovely to celebrate our 60 years together with our family, friends, and all the kind staff here. It means so much to both of us.”

