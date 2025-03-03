Cumulative cuts to Fife Council budget highlighted by Local MSP
Analysis by Scottish Labour has found the Scottish Government has cut a cumulative total of £7.8 billion from core Council budgets between 2013-14 and 2025-26, including £303.8 million in Fife.
The figures are being highlighted following the decision by many councils to increase council tax in order to support services.
Scottish Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Claire Baker said: “Councils have been pushed into extremely difficult choices to protect lifeline services, as a result of ongoing cuts to their budgets.
“The increases to council tax are the result of the Scottish Government short-changing councils over a number of years, with Scots again having to pay the price for its failings. Fife Council has seen core budgets cut by over £300 million and has had to increase council tax to ensure vital services can continue to be provided.
“We need to see fair and adequate funding for local government being delivered so that councils are not left plugging the gap left by Scottish Government cuts.”