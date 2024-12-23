Cupar estate agents win prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lawrie Estate Agents, based in Cupar, have been recognised on the national stage after receiving the coveted award for “Best Single Sales” at the prestigious Best Estate Agent Guide Awards.

This accolade places Lawrie Estate Agents among the top-performing estate agents in the UK and highlights their exceptional service and market expertise.

The award recognises estate agents who consistently demonstrate outstanding performance, customer service, and results for their clients. With a proven track record of success in the North East Fife property market, Lawrie Estate Agents has established itself as the go-to agency for buyers and sellers in the region.

Director and Property Manager, Erin Campbell-Lawrie, shared her excitement: “We are delighted to have received this award, which highlights our outstanding customer service and position in the North East Fife market.

The Lawrie Estate Agents Team

"Our team work very hard to ensure the best experience for our clients, and it’s great for this to be recognised on a national level. We thank all our clients for their continued support and look forward to a successful 2025.”

Lawrie Estate Agents' local knowledge and personal approach have been instrumental in their success. Specialising in both residential and commercial property sales, they have earned a reputation for their professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to consistently achieve strong results for their clients.

In 2024 alone, the agency recorded excellent sales across Cupar, Howe of Fife, St Andrews, and the East Neuk of Fife, catering to properties of all types and price ranges. Their expertise extends to property development and land sales, further cementing their position as leaders in the local market.

With 2025 on the horizon, Lawrie Estate Agents continues to focus on delivering exceptional service and results, helping even more sellers and buyers.

For more information on their award-winning services or to discuss buying or selling property in North East Fife, visit the website or contact their Cupar office at 01334 635003.