Cupar Optician set to cycle from London to Edinburgh to raise funds for Crisis

A Cupar optician is undergoing gruelling training ahead of a 500-mile cycle from Theydon Bois, Essex to Holyrood Park in Edinburgh to raise vital funds for homeless charity Crisis UK.

Adrian McCann, director at Specsavers Cupar and Leven is participating in the Crisis annual seven-day challenge from 2 to 9 September.

Adrian McCann will be joined by a further two Specsavers directors David McGinty, Specsavers Aberdeen and Lee Penfold, Specsavers Richmond as well as Crisis’ CEO Matt Downie and a wider group of Crisis supporters. This is the second time Adrian is taking part in the fundraiser.

The trio of Specsavers partners are aiming to raise £7,500 for the national charity with the funds going directly to the Crisis flagship Skylight centres in both Edinburgh and London.

The Skylight centres offer life-changing, tailored support to people facing or experiencing homelessness. In June this year, a new free eye care clinic opened in Edinburgh’s Skylight Centre, run by Vision Care for Homeless People (VCHP).

Located on the Wellness Floor, the eye care clinic was funded by Specsavers thanks to a £50,000 donation, and provides a bespoke clinic as well as additional rooms which enables Crisis to broaden the health services it provides.

Adrian McCann, director Specsavers Cupar and Leven says: ‘Participating in the London to Edinburgh cycle for Crisis for the second time is both a personal challenge and a deeply rewarding experience.

At Specsavers Cupar and Leven, we're committed to making a difference in our community, and supporting Crisis aligns perfectly with that mission. The journey is tough but knowing that our efforts contribute to helping those facing homelessness makes every mile worth it. I'm incredibly proud to represent our team and to have the opportunity to support such a vital cause once again.

The Specsavers trio will be joined by a small group for the seven-day cycle, which will cover 500 miles and aim to collectively raise £200,000 to help end homelessness.

To donate to the cause, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/londontoedinburgh2024.