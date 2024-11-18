Cupar Salon Wins at Salon Awards!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cupar Salon, Alex Thaddeus Hairdressing celebrated 3 wins at Salon Awards 2024 in London recently.

Another sensational season of the Salon Awards culminated at the in-person celebration on the 3rd of November at the Leonardo Royal Hotel St Pauls, London, where hair professionals, friends, family and supporters got together to see if they were the lucky winners in their local area this year.

Alex Thaddeus Hairdressing of Cupar, Fife picked up Sustainable Salon of the Year-Scotland. While Alex herself, Picked up Texture Stylist of the Year-Scotland and Creative Image of the Year-Scotland.“I’m absolutely over the moon, I didn’t expect it at all!” said Alex.

18 categories were awarded, each brimming with the brightest stars and salons in the hairdressing industry at this time.

Most Sustainable Salon

This season has seen more than 2800 applications, of which the quality continues to surpass previous years. These entries are meticulously judged by industry professionals who bring a wealth of accolades, skills, and experience to the table.

Salon Awards Founder Kate Jeffery shares, “This year has been overwhelmed by exceptional quality entries, some winning and losing by the finest of margins.

The Salon Awards is truly celebratory and a step-change towards goals for the next year to come. I am looking forward to seeing the boost it gives the winners and the finalists.”