Dancers in the pink for breast cancer charity

The annual Pink Party raising funds for Breast Cancer Now had a successful evening at Pathhead Parish Church this week. Breast Cancer Now are a research and support charity. Their vision is that by 2050. Everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will survive and be supported to live well. Their support services are available in person, online, on the phone and in print.

​​​​Ranch Dance line dancers this week held their Pink Party, the first since lockdown, at Pathhead Parish Church hall raising funds for the national Breast Cancer Now charity. On offer was a bake sale, two lavish raffles, free refreshments and all the dance requests from the local line dance community who came along in numbers to support.

David Torrance MSP came along to formally open the event ahead of him driving north to Aberdeen for his party conference. Instructor Lorraine Brown said ‘Donations are still coming in but we have raised over £700 for this worthy cause. It was great to back holding a social event after a long break due to Covid, losing the hall that had been previously used and family health issues, and what better way to be back than with a Pink Party she thanked all the supporters, individuals and local businesses who donated raffle prizes and gift vouchers.

Line dancing has never gone away over the last 30 years, but its popularity is on the rise again due to interest in Country music in the mainstream. Lorraine said ‘We are constantly asked to host lessons at parties, night clubs and charity events and all because of the huge growth of line dancing in recent times. It is great to see new dancers enjoying the dance floor. There are great qualified instructors out in the area who will teach you classic dances as well as up to date chart dances, which means you can get on the dancefloor with confidence anywhere in the world.”

Ranch Dance Fife, who are back holding a Social dance party every month at Pathhead Parish Church also have their dance instruction every Monday at Salvation Army Community Church in Hayfield Road Kirkcaldy where they recently celebrated thirty years of line dance.