David Torrance MSP: Kirkcaldy Civic Society’s 50th celebrates town’s heritage

Kirkcaldy's rich heritage

I was pleased to attend the annual general meeting for the Kirkcaldy Civic Society last week as they held a very special meeting in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Marking this achievement, I raised a motion in parliament and went along to the AGM to present the society with a copy.

It was at this meeting that I found myself unexpectedly listening to a fascinating talk by Alan Crombie on the history of Volunteers Green. His passionate retelling of the history of Kirkcaldy through the lens of Kirkcaldy’s common good land was a perfect reminder of the best of our town’s heritage. From the volunteer brigades of the distant past to the Civic Society’s work in the 1970s to prevent the green from becoming a car park, Alan reminded the audience of the myriad of civic leaders who have made their mark on Kirkcaldy’ history.

Of course, as any Kirkcaldy-born person will know, Adam Smith’s legacy looms large over our town. Only earlier that day, I met with Adam Smith Global Foundation General Manager Dr Gordon Povey and Centre Manager Justyna Majewska to hear a bit more about the organisation and their plans to make a continuing impact on the town. They are working towards the foundation’s central goal of acting as a catalyst for regeneration. Most notable of their recent efforts is the new Kirkcaldy Lottery, but centre manager Justyna is keen for more folk to come forward to work with the organisation. The Adam Smith Heritage Centre opens on Thursdays and Friday from 10 – 4pm, and the duo are keen to get the whole town involved in its projects and goals.

David Torrance MSP with staff of the Global Smith Global Foundation

But Adam Smith isn’t our only prominent son – far from it. During Alan’s talk I was reminded of Sir Sandford Fleming, born in Kirkcaldy in 1827. Sir Fleming is credited with helping solve a specific problem of an ever-globalising world – that of time zones and standardising time across the planet. A memorial to his work stands on our waterfront.

Kirkcaldy is awash with historical heroes, and the Kirkcaldy Civic Society exists to highlight their legacy. As a town, we have much to be proud of, including the volunteers and organisations working to make Kirkcaldy a brilliant place to live. I would encourage anyone who is interested in the success of Kirkcaldy, whether that be highlighting its heritage or forming its future, to get in touch with the many organisations that exists for its benefit.