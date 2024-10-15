Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Torrance MSP poses in pink at Holyrood to support wear it pink, one of the UK’s biggest and brightest fundraising events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, added a splash of pink to his usual Holyrood attire to raise awareness of breast cancer and to encourage Scots to support Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink, which will take place on Friday 18 October to raise vital funds for world-class breast cancer research and life-changing support.

David was joined by other parliamentarians in Holyrood this week, to raise awareness of breast cancer, and learn more about breast cancer in Scotland, focusing on the need for the Scottish Government to deliver their commitments in its Cancer Strategy and Action Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David is calling for his constituents in Kirkcaldy to join him, as well as thousands of others across the UK to sign up and take part in wear it pink which takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

David Torrance MSP wearing festive pink accessories in aid of Breast Cancer Now

Anyone can take part in wear it pink, whether at school, work or at home. All you need to do is wear something pink, or hold a pink themed event, and donate to Breast Cancer Now to help the charity achieve its vision that by 2050 everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well.

He said: “Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK hears the words “you have breast cancer”. It’s the most common cancer in the UK. Each year around 11,500 women and 85 men lose their lives to the disease. That’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging everyone in my constituency to take part in wear it pink day on Friday 18 October.

“Wear it pink is a great way to come together with friends and family to have fun whilst raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s world-class research and life-changing support. As you can see from my photograph, all it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud to raise awareness of the impact of the disease locally, and to support and advocate for Breast Cancer Now’s research. Breast cancer affects so many people in Fife, so I hope that everybody in my constituency will get involved this October and support this very important cause by signing up at wearitpink.”

To take part in wear it pink this October, please visit wearitpink.org https://wearitpink.org/2018mp for further details and fundraising ideas.