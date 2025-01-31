David Torrance MSP welcomes unprecedented investment in culture sector
With over £200 million being provided to 251 organisations over the next three years, this represents the largest ever funding commitment for Scotland’s cultural sector. Additionally, 13 more organisations will benefit from a £3.2 million Development Fund, allowing them to transition into the Multi-Year Funding portfolio in 2026/27.
An additional 141 organisations will receive multi-year support, ensuring greater stability and sustainability for Scotland’s vibrant creative industries. Existing regularly funded organisations will also receive an average funding uplift of 34% in 2025/26, increasing to 54% in 2026/27—delivering the security needed for them to thrive and continue making an impact.
Recently relocated Kirkcaldy-based theatre company Stellar Quines has benefitted from this commitment from the Scottish Government - receiving over £700,000 as part of a three-year funding package. Stellar Quines will focus on creating inclusive, intersectional feminist theatre with a place-based approach, aimed at rooting their work in the community they reside in.
David Torrance MSP welcomed Scottish Government’s commitment to the arts, highlighting that this funding not only reinforces Scotland’s status as a global cultural leader but also delivers real economic benefits by supporting jobs, freelancers, and creative workers across Fife, and in this instance, right in his hometown of Kirkcaldy.
David Torrance MSP said:
“This is a momentous moment for Scotland’s cultural sector. Thanks to the Scottish Government’s historic investment, more organisations than ever before will receive long-term, stable funding—ensuring that culture remains at the heart of our national identity.
“In Fife we value our culture sector, and this investment strengthens our commitment to supporting the artists, performers, and organisations that enrich our lives and communities.
“This funding boost will not only sustain existing institutions but also support new voices and emerging talent right here in Kirkcaldy.”