Definition win local battle of the bands

Local young band definition won the battle of the bands hosted at the Windsor hotel in Kirkcaldy, the event was run by over the bridge events who’s aim is to give young bands a platform to show their talent.

Judges at the event included local radio host Letty rock, silverburn host James young and Fife college representative mark boyd. Other fantastic bands included in the final were permacrisis, Caligo, Terry Munro, buzzkill and on the record.

Definition are delighted to the win this event and are very thankful to Vonnie at over the bridge events as well as all of the judges, photographers and additional staff their on the day. Congratulations to all the other bands on great performances especially second place permacris.