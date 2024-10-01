Diane Rennie appointed Digital Director at Kingdom Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingdom Group, the affordable housing and care provider based in Fife, has appointed Diane Rennie as its new Digital Director.

Diane has over 13 years of experience in senior leadership roles in both the private and public sectors and has a track record of delivering digital programmes with a strong customer focus.

While at the Scottish Government, she developed a clear vision and roadmap for delivering high-performing digital products and services and now brings that experience to the Kingdom Group. She firmly believes in a user-centered approach to service design, ensuring solutions meet customer needs while aligning with organisational objectives.

When talking about her new role, Diane said: “I am excited about joining Kingdom. I believe that having a safe and affordable place to live is key to a healthy, stable society and working at an organisation like the Kingdom Group, with such a strong focus on community across both housing and care, is hugely appealing.

Diane Rennie

"I know the positive impact great digital services can have on customers, external and internal, and I can’t wait to get started and lead an exciting period of digital transformation for the Kingdom Group.”

Leigh Grubb, Kingdom’s Group Director of Corporate Services added, “Having systems and apps that deliver an exceptional customer experience is a real benefit to Kingdom. They make our customers’ lives easier and help colleagues work more effectively and efficiently.

"Diane’s skills, passion and experience will undoubtedly foster a culture of collaboration and innovation across the Group as we work together in pursuit of our mission of providing more than a home.”