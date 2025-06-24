Discover a career in leisure at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s Work Inspiration Day

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is inviting members of the public to its upcoming Work Inspiration Day, taking place from 11.45am to 3pm on Thursday, July 3, at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre. The event is designed to open doors for future careers in leisure, offering attendees a practical, behind-the-scenes look at the wide range of roles available across the organisation.

Whether you’re considering a career change, returning to work, or exploring your first job, this hands-on event will provide valuable insight into working in the leisure industry. Activities will be led by experienced staff and include tasters in gym instructing, first aid, customer service, administration, and leading fitness and wellbeing sessions.

This is the third Work Inspiration Day hosted at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, building on the success of two previous events held in 2024. In September, the Trust partnered with Kirkcaldy Sport and Leisure Alliance and Developing the Young Workforce Scotland to introduce young people to career pathways in leisure. In December, a second event, delivered with Fife Gingerbread, supported individuals out of work to gain confidence and skills to re-enter employment.

July’s event welcomes the wider community, offering a unique chance to connect with staff, ask questions, and see how joining Fife Sports and Leisure Trust can lead to a fulfilling and flexible career. With the exciting reopening of Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to be part of a team bringing together leisure, culture, and community.

As the largest employer in Fife’s leisure sector, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust operates 14 venues and delivers a wide range of programmes that make a positive impact on local communities. Employees benefit from:

Free access to all programmes and facilities through an Active Staff card.

Ongoing personal and professional development opportunities.

Lana Turnbull, Head of People at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We’ve seen fantastic engagement from our previous Work Inspiration Days, and we’re excited to now open this opportunity to the wider public. These events have helped people build confidence, explore new skills, and take meaningful steps toward a career in leisure. With the reopening of Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre just around the corner, it’s a great time to get involved, be inspired, and discover how you can be part of something truly rewarding.”

Register now to secure your place: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YKTR8FD

To explore current vacancies and career opportunities, visit: www.fifeleisure.org.uk/about/jobs/