Dobbies’ Dunfermline store announces community winners for 2025 gardening campaign

Crossgates Primary School chosen to receive support for their green space from Dobbies Garden Centres

Dobbies Garden Centres has announced the local charities and community organisations set to benefit from its support this year, helping them to create, enhance, or revitalise their indoor and outdoor green spaces — including schools, nurseries, care homes, allotments and community gardens.

Crossgates Primary School has been selected by the Dunfermline store to receive donations and support as part of Dobbies Community Gardens. They have a small school garden area which is much-loved by the pupils, and plan to develop a sensory rich garden space with Dobbies' support. This space will help promote positive social interactions and encourage curiosity and learning in nature.

Over 600 groups applied to Dobbies Community Gardens when it opened in March. Each Dobbies’ store selected a local project to support from the nominations that were made. Nominated projects were invited along to their local in-store free Grow How session on Saturday 3 May where the winner was unveiled.

The winning school will now receive a one-on-one session with Dobbies’ Green Team at the Dunfermline store to kick-start the activity. The team will support Crossgates Primary School throughout their project with products, tools and plants, along with volunteer hours to help bring the green space to life and keep it thriving.

Deirdre Rutherford, Dobbies’ Dunfermline store General Manager, said: “We are really pleased to have had so many community groups in Dunfermline reach out looking for support with their green spaces. We're committed to supporting the local communities around our Dunfermline store to help as many people as possible get the benefits of garden living, whatever that means for them.

“Congratulations to Crossgates Primary School who have been successful in receiving our support this year. We’re looking forward to supporting this school and are excited to see their space flourish.”

To find out more about Dobbies Community Gardens and see this year’s winners, visit www.dobbies.com/community-gardens.