Drama Club’s Busy and Successful Year

At its recent AGM, the Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club (LADC) heard Chairperson Mark White describe the last thirteen months as “an extremely busy and highly successful year for the group which will stand it in good stead for the coming year”. Mark referred to several of the club’s past activities, including their involvement in the Scottish Community Drama Association’s (SCDA) One Act Play festival. The club entered three plays, one of which, Semblance of Madness!, progressed to the Regional Final. While not progressing further it was none-the-less a significant achievement for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the main highlights of the year was the production of the play version of the highly popular TV series The Vicar of Dibley, which played to packed audiences each night. Geraldine’s jumper, which was raffled off, became a major topic of conversation amongst audience members, once they’d stopped laughing! The show’s author asked for and received photographs of the performance. In return he encouraged the club to consider putting on the Dibley sequel, so who knows, maybe someone in Leslie is already knitting away at replacing the jumper as you read this!

Some members of the club took part in the Killin Komedy Festival before taking part in the Laughter in Leslie event held in the Town Hall in June while the club reprised Semblance of Madness! in a programme with drama colleagues from Aberdour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The membership voted unanimously to adopt the new Constitution proposed by the Management Committee as the first stage in the club's step to change its status to that of a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation(SCIO) regulated by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator. The application will now be submitted to OSCR for consideration.

Mark White LADC's Chairperson

Finally the election of Office Bearers resulted in all of the existing people being re-elected in a show of appreciation and confidence by the membership. Mark White was re-elected Chairperson, Neil Mc callum as Vice-Chair, Diane White as Secretary and Tracy Cumming as Treasurer. The Committee members who were re-elected are Martin Butler, Margaret Kinnear, Sarah Dibben, Suzanne Lieper,and Ronnie Davidson. The Committee also co-opted Margaret Mc Callun to lead a Reading Committee.

Finally, Mark advised that the club's rehearsals for the autumn show, 'Blood Brothers - The Play' by Willy Russell, were progressing at a pace and that he was looking forward to another challenging and eventful year.