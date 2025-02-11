Dunfermline care home celebrates its kind and caring Deputy Manager to mark Random Acts of Kindness Day

HC-One Scotland’s The Beeches Care Home in Dunfermline are celebrating its kind and caring Deputy Manager to mark Random Acts of Kindness Day on Monday, February 17, to thank her for the good deeds she has carried out.

Deputy Home Manager, Margaret Morgan, has worked at The Beeches for 28 years. Margaret first started working at The Beeches Care Home as a Care Assistant and has progressed in her career to become Deputy Manager at the home.

Margaret makes a huge difference to the lives of the residents, their families and her fellow colleagues through carrying out simple gestures and acts of kindness which make a real impact and difference to the lives of others. Margaret has built a good rapport with residents, relatives and colleagues.

An example of this is when a relative of a resident living at The Beeches Care Home was concerned that she wouldn’t be contacted and be available immediately if needed whilst going away over New Year and considered cancelling their plans. Margaret reassured the relative and asked if she could help by making herself available on her day off over New Year to come into the home to see the relative’s mother if it became necessary.

Due to Margaret’s kind offer and reassurance, the relative felt able to continue with her own plans of going away over New Year and having a break. Margaret’s kind acts are not restricted within the home as she was recently nominated for a Kindness in Care Award by The Beeches Care Home’s Clinical Lead, Christine De-Jager, who witnessed Margaret’s exemplary kindness outside of work too.

Following finishing work one day, Christine was giving Margaret a lift home. On the way back home, Margaret noticed a man across the road slipping off his rollator and was inches away from the floor as his back was on the seat. Margaret requested for Christine to stop the car to assist the man as she spotted the danger.

Following parking the car and crossing the road to the man, Margaret found the man’s carer who was very emotional and distressed. Margaret asked what was happening and offered her help in this situation, and the support worker did not have moving and handling training and did not have a wheelchair to support the man to get home.

The man was also very tired and did not want to walk any further as his mobility was not great and still had a distance to walk uphill. Following reassurance and guidance from Margaret, the man agreed to walk with herself, Christine and support worker to his house by taking small steps and taking frequent rests.

The man would complain every few steps of his knee being sore and Margaret eased his knee pain by rubbing his knee before he continued walking. Whilst it was not very far in distance to the man’s house, it took over an hour for them to reach the man’s house where Margaret assisted him into his chair.

The man was very grateful for Margaret’s assistance and invited Margaret to come back to visit again if she wanted to and felt relieved to have made it home safely. The man’s support worker was full of gratitude for Margaret’s kind act of helping the man get home safe and said they would ensure the man’s needs would be reassessed to prevent this situation from reoccurring.

Margaret Morgan, HC-One Scotland’s The Beeches Care Home Deputy Manager, commented:

“It is a privilege to be able to help those who require care and support whether this be at The Beeches or outside of the home.

“Spreading kindness by carrying out good deeds and simple acts can make such a big difference to the lives of others and it’s an honour to use the training I’ve received at HC-One Scotland to carry out my job to assist others in need.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes