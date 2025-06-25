Dunfermline employees team up to support good causes

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More than 150 employees from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline have teamed up to volunteer with charities that support individuals and families in the region.

Friends of Queen Margaret Hospital and Scot Baby Box Appeal were two of the charities recently supported by 157 employees at Amazon in Dunfermline.

Amazon Dunfermline employees supported the volunteers at Friends of Queen Margaret Hospital at the charity’s fundraising stall, raising awareness and event marshalling. The charity hosts fundraising events to raise money for the patients and staff at Queen Margaret Hospital. Funds raised provide extra amenities for these groups.

The Amazon team also supported Scot Baby Box Appeal, a charity that supports families with newborn babies in Ukraine. The charity distributes pre-loved baby boxes, supplies for relief efforts and other necessities across the country. Amazon employees strengthened their relationship with the team through warehouse volunteering, providing space management support and donation processing.

Autumn Morton, an Amazon employee who has volunteered at Scot Baby Box Appeal, said: “I had a great time volunteering with my team this month and to go back to Scot Baby Box Appeal to continue our support was the cherry on top! Scot Baby Box Appeal and Friends of Queen Margaret Hospital are two amazing charities and it’s been a pleasure to get to know the staff and volunteers more and hear about all the amazing work they do.”

Renee Stuart, from Friends of Queen Margaret Hospital, added: “On behalf of our volunteers, the patients and staff, I would like to say thank you to the team at Amazon in Dunfermline. The Amazon team played a big part in helping to deliver a successful fundraising event. They came with a great attitude, and we hope they all enjoyed their time with us. In addition, they have been pivotal in setting up our QR catalogue.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.