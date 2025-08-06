Dunfermline Guide unit enjoy camp thanks to Scottish Government funding

A Dunfermline Guide unit has been able to enjoy a camp in Fife.

The 2nd A Dunfermline Guides were able to build lasting friendships, enjoy the outdoors and make smores at the residential weekend held at Fordell Firs in June.

The girls were also able to try their hand at cooking using a gas burner and learned how to pitch up and take down a tent.

The weekend was made possible by Generation CashBack - a Scottish Government-funded scheme which aims to offer opportunities for disadvantaged young people. CashBack is delivered in partnership with Girlguiding Scotland, Boys’ Brigade Scotland, Scouts Scotland and Youth Scotland.

2nd A Dunfermline Guides at their Fordell Firs camp.

Unit leader Anne Simpson said that the girls enjoyed “all aspects of camping”.

She explained: “I feel the Guides enjoyed being at camp, building friendships, being outside and learning new things.

“They enjoyed learning all aspects of camping, how to put up and take down a tent, how to care for the tents and having the opportunity to sleep in a tent with their friends.

“Although not intended to be competitive, the activities encouraged some healthy competition among the girls and even the mention of a tent inspection excited the girls.

“I feel they were proud to show the leaders how clean and tidy their tents were. The girls made a shelter which was meant to able to keep the girls warm and dry and they were great.

“The materials available to build a shelter were limited but it was amazing to see what they managed to achieve. The Fordell Firs staff-led activities were especially memorable, with everyone supporting each other to climb as high as possible.

“The chatter from the girls and the obvious fun they were having was evident throughout the camp.

“The guides had an opportunity to cook using 2 gas burners in a small wooden hut that was very dark.

“They worked in teams, with 2 Guides cooking and two others holding torches to provide light.

“The girls produced food which was delicious and again there was a sense of pride about their achievement and the added benefit of being able to enjoy what they had cooked.

“It must have been tiring for the girls holding the torches, but no one complained.”

Anne added: “The girls enjoyed making bubble wands, singing at campfire, and making smores.

“There were plenty of activities, so no one was bored, and we still had enough free time to relax.

“The girls used the shelter tent for quiet activities, with several enjoying beadwork. The shop opening at Fordell was a hit with the girls, who quickly gathered their money with ice cream and cans of juice being a popular choice.”

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering with Girlguiding Scotland, visit girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/