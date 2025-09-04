Dunfermline shopper sets fundraising record with over £1,100 raised for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep has been all over Scotland this year, and after being chosen to take part in the gameshow inspired activity, a lucky local winner has raised a record total of £1,119.39 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lucky sweeper, Gillian Currie, was selected from hundreds of applicants as part of a competition at this year’s Royal Highland Show. She selected Aldi’s Dunfermline store on Halbeath Road to take part in the five-minute trolley dash on Monday August 25.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Gillian’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Gillian Currie, said: “It was so exciting taking part in supermarket sweep having watched it on the TV as a child! The Aldi staff were amazing and made it so exciting, especially with the Mario kart music.

Gillian Currie raised a record total of £1,119.39 for CHAS as part of Aldi Scotland's Supermarket Sweep.

“I’m really pleased to have raised an outstanding total to be donated to such a worthwhile cause with CHAS and can’t believe I have set new record!”

Iain McAndrew, Director of Income Generation and Engagement, CHAS said "At CHAS, we are here for children throughout Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families, offering unwavering care and support through the most difficult of times. Our mission is to keep joy alive by creating precious moments and lasting memories, something made possible only through the kindness and generosity of our volunteers, supporters, fundraisers and partners like Aldi Scotland.

“Their generosity helps us continue delivering our vital services, ensuring no family in Scotland ever has to face the death of their child alone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Gillian, who has set a new record by raising an incredible £1,119.39 for CHAS, all while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

Gillian Currie raised a record total of £1,119.39 for CHAS as part of Aldi Scotland's Supermarket Sweep.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/