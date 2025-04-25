Easter family fun at Amazon in Dunfermline

By Zoe Kerr
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline hosted an Easter-themed family fun day for employees and their families.

Amazon employees, along with their friends and families, gathered at Pittencrief Park for an Easter themed afternoon featuring an egg hunt, themed activities and chocolate giveaways.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said:

“We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many colleagues enjoying time with their friends and families to celebrate Easter. I’d like to thank our team and their families for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”

Amazon team member and her children
Amazon team member and her children

Natasha Blyth, who works at Amazon in Dunfermline, added: “It was great to bring my family along to the park and have a great time hunting for Easter eggs. We had a fun-filled time celebrating Easter – thank you, Amazon!”

