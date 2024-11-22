Edith Bowman can see clearly now thanks to Specsavers visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ScotsTV star Edith Bowman has spent more than 20 years in the limelight. After landing her first on-screen job for MTV, Edith is now recognised across the globe for her friendly Scottish accent, eclectic taste in music and film and signature style.

After a recent eye test, Edith was diagnosed with presbyopia, an eye condition that affects her ability to focus on objects up close.

Good eyes and ears are a prerequisite of the job and essential for Edith to continue her career. As such, Specsavers advised she should switch to varifocal lenses following a visit to their St Andrews store ahead of the Scottish Music Awards, that took place last month.

Julia Campbell, ophthalmic director at Specsavers St Andrews, who tested Edith’s eyes, says: ‘Edith received a routine eye test which led to a diagnosis of presbyopia. I advised that varifocal lenses would be the best option for her, given Edith’s job role.

Edith Bowman with Gordon Kane and Julia Campbell of Specsavers St Andrews

‘Presbyopia is not an uncommon eye health issue for people. If you are holding things at arm’s length, squinting at your screen or enlarging the font, you may have presbyopia and should pop in store for an eye test.

‘We are thrilled to have been able to help Edith, so she could read with confidence at the recent Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.’

Edith who was born in Anstruther, Fife often visits home despite now living in Gloucestershire with her family.

Reflecting on her diagnosis, Edith says: ‘I had noticed some changes in my vision over the last few years, especially at work. I was struggling to switch between reading autocue and scripts.

‘However, having chatted to my Specsavers optician following my eye test, I was relieved to find out that presbyopia is a common issue and a normal part of aging. The Specsavers team updated my prescription and sorted me out with some new glasses.

‘I am always on the go so it’s handy to have options with my specs depending on whether I’m dressing up for a big award do or I’m in the studio live on the radio. I chose two pairs of glasses to complement different looks on and off air,’ Edith says.

‘My first pair of glasses were a pair of bright red metal frames which I got prescribed at the age of 14. I chose the frames myself and now I have almost 15 pairs which I can switch out depending on how I’m feeling or what I’m up to.

‘I really like the option of contact lenses too, because sometimes if you’re working in telly the studio lights can reflect in the lens of your glasses and also for swimming and certain activities it’s good to have the option.’

An ambassador for Nordoff and Robbins, Edith works closely with the organisers to ensure they raise as much money as possible for the charity. She’s visited multiple centres across the UK, spent time with therapists in training and takes great pride in presenting the annual awards.

The legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow was once again the stage for the highly anticipated Specsavers Scottish Music Awards which took place on Saturday 2 November 2024. This year's ceremony was a star-studded celebration of Scottish music, generating essential support for music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

Jennifer Stephenson, Specsavers’ Scottish divisional chair, says: ‘Specsavers was proud to be the headline sponsor of the Scottish Music Awards for a sixth consecutive year.

‘We were extremely proud to be involved in the event and it was great to see Scotland’s music industry come together for another show-stopping celebration that raised funds for Nordoff and Robbins.

‘Music therapy supports positive change and allows those in need to build confidence and improve social wellbeing. Helping people reach their full potential through their senses closely reflects the work we do at Specsavers through our optical and audiology work.

‘The team at Specsavers St Andrews were delighted to welcome Edith, and we were so happy we could help her get ready for the big night.’

The awards ceremony supported Nordoff and Robbins to deliver transformational music therapy sessions, and help people break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation in Scotland.