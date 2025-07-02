Elderly North East Fife Couple Plunged into Poverty after DWP Errors

A vulnerable elderly couple in North East Fife were left without income for months due to a catalogue of administrative failures, confusing rules post-Brexit, and poor communication between government departments. The couple contacted Wendy Chamberlain MP’s office for help with their case.

Mrs West, a constituent with UK citizenship, had been advised she could transfer her Soviet-era pension to a Latvian Old Age pension. Misguided benefit advice led her to believe she was not required to declare the small amount of foreign income. However, when the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) later became aware of the Latvian pension, they immediately halted the household’s benefits while investigating the case.

What followed was a chain reaction of devastating consequences for the Wests. The DWP launched an investigation involving a dispute between the UK and Latvia over which country was responsible for Mrs West’s entitlements. This confusion resulted in the DWP demanding repayment, claiming Mrs West was not eligible due to her foreign pension

Mr West, who suffered a life-changing stroke 11 years ago, requires full-time care and has significant memory issues. The stress of the investigation caused his health to decline, as he and his wife struggled to navigate a complex and unclear system.

The confusion surrounding who should be responsible for Mrs West’s entitlements was exacerbated by the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, highlighting a broader issue with the post-Brexit EU Withdrawal Agreement. Neither the DWP nor the couples’ original benefits advisers seemed to fully understand the implications of the agreement, leading to missteps, delays and a breakdown in support. It also meant that the DWP did not pass the case on to the International Pension Centre until several months after the MPs office became involved, something that should have happened right away.

The halting of one benefit quickly affected others, including vital support such as Carers Allowance, Adult Disability Payment and Employment Support Allowance, with each being overseen by a different department who failed to coordinate or communicate effectively. When the Wests raised their concerns about not being able to afford food, the DWP advised them to go to their local foodbank, however, no effort was made to check whether the Wests could access such.

Without the support of local services, such as Kingdom Housing Association’s Tenancy Support Services, the Wests might not have been able to get through this period.

After several months of uncertainty, and sustained pressure from Wendy Chamberlain MP’s office, it was finally confirmed that the UK were in fact the state responsible for the West’s welfare benefits, a result that should have been reached far earlier, sparing the several months of significant and unnecessary distress.

However, there is still lingering uncertainty. Under a clause in the EU Withdrawal Agreement, any future change in the couple’s circumstances could trigger a repeat of this nightmare scenario.

Speaking on the situation, Mr West said: “It really concerns me that at no time did the DWP carry out a welfare check before stopping our benefits and I think it raises a larger point around the need for DWP reform.

“When they advised us to use a foodbank, they never checked whether we actually had a local foodbank or if we’d be able to physically get to one. I know of cases around the UK where this has led to really dire outcomes for people, and I strongly believe protections need to be put in place to prevent this from happening.

“Without support from Wendy Chamberlain and her office, our family, Kingdom Housing and the local foodbank, me and my wife could have been facing severe malnutrition.

“Even though I am mentally very strong, I often felt at times that I wanted my life to end, as the pressure was becoming unbearable. I worry that many people would have succumbed to this pressure and fear that some would have taken their lives if they were in a similar situation without support.

Richard Barnett at Kingdom Housing Association commented: “I was pleased that Wendy Chamberlain MP and her team were able to support the reversal of this decision.

“Mr and Mrs West are valued customers of Kingdom Housing, and I worked closely with them and the MP’s casework team to resolve this complex situation. I provided advice on the benefits issues involved and helped navigate the confusion created by post-Brexit rules.

“This is a strong example of how housing associations, as community anchor organisations, can collaborate effectively with elected representatives to deliver real outcomes for people.

“At Kingdom, our mission is to provide more than a home. We work alongside our customers to overcome barriers to sustaining tenancies, including navigating complex welfare systems.

“Cases like this underline the essential role housing associations play in supporting vulnerable people and influencing social policy to better reflect the needs of our communities.”

Wendy Chamberlain MP commented: “This case is a shocking example of how administrative failings and poor inter-departmental communication can have devastating consequences for vulnerable people.

“Post-Brexit rules are adding complexity that even government departments don’t fully understand, and its ordinary people who are paying the price

“Without local organisations stepping in, I dread to think what would have happened to the Wests, no one should be forced into poverty due to poor advice and an inaccessible, fragmented system.

“This case proves that we urgently need reform of the DWP, including their international and domestic coordination processes, and get real clarity around post-Brexit entitlements.”