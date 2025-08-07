Elie and Earlsferry Ladies Golf Club raises over £10,000 for Fife Young Carers
The cheque was presented at a special event attended by around 75 people, where Harvey Carruthers, CEO of Fife Young Carers, and Christopher Mantle, Fundraising Manager, joined the Captain at the top table. Harvey delivered a heartfelt thank-you speech, highlighting how the funds will be used to provide respite trips for Young Carers across Fife, giving them a vital break from their caring responsibilities.
“We’re incredibly grateful for this support,” said Harvey. “These funds will make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of the young people we work with, offering them time to relax, connect with others and just be children.”
The donation marks the culmination of two years of fundraising by the Ladies Golf Club, whose Captain chose Fife Young Carers as their charity partner. The charity supports 1,500 children and young adults across Fife who care for a family member due to illness, disability, mental health issues or addiction.
If you would like to support Young Carers across Fife with a donation please visit https://donate.justgiving.com/charity/fife-youngcarers/donation-amount . If you are interested in fundraising please get in touch with the charity [email protected]