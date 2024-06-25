energystore acquires majority share in Fife firm ATS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Innovative insulation manufacturer and installer energystore has acquired a majority share in award-winning specialist flooring contractor Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Holywood, Co Down, energystore designs, manufactures and installs insulation systems for floors, walls and roofs and is the leading supplier of high-performance EPS (expanded polystyrene) bead insulation products to the UK and Irish construction industry.

Fife-based ATS was established in 2014 and works with commercial customers across Scotland and the rest of the UK on all aspects of pre-construction and construction flooring installation, with experience of all types of screeds, resins and underfloor heating systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ATS has been a long-term installer of energystore TLA®, a flagship energystore product which combines eps beads coated in an innovative additive with cement to create a pourable insulation. This unique poured insulation offers a non-combustible alternative for use in floor and roof construction as a high strength void former or insulation.

Connor McCandless (l) with Jason Lister

Following the acquisition, ATS will continue to operate as a standalone company within the energystore group and all 17 staff will be retained.

Connor McCandless, Managing Director of energystore, said: “We have known Jason and his team at ATS for a number of years and have been impressed by their work for tier one construction firms across a wide range of projects.

"We have been looking at opportunities to grow energystore’s footprint across the UK and we felt that ATS’s culture, values and growth ambitions were very aligned with our own. Like us, they are a company that is committed to delivering quality work and to supporting the communities they work in. We were already working together on some exciting development opportunities, so it has been an easy move to formally join forces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Lister, founder and Managing Director of ATS, will continue to lead the business following the acquisition by energystore.

He said: “I’m really proud to be able to announce this partnership with energystore at a time when ATS has been enjoying significant growth and has a very healthy order book for the year ahead. In the most recent financial year ATS grew our turnover to a record £5m and I am confident we will increase that again this year.