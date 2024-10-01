ExxonMobil Fife donates £50,000 to inspire future STEM innovators

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £50,000 donation from ExxonMobil Fife will support hundreds of the region’s students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) education.

The contribution from Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) will benefit eighteen schools, aiming to enhance STEM education by providing these institutions with the necessary resources, materials, and expert advice to strengthen their programs.

Schools included in the funding allocation include Aberdour Primary School, Auchtertool Primary School, Balwearie High School, Beath High School, Burntisland Primary School, Cowdenbeath Primary School, Crossgates Primary School, Dalgety Bay Primary School, Foulford Primary School, Inverkeithing High School, Kirkcaldy High School, Lochgelly High School, Lochgelly South Primary School, Lochgelly West Primary School, Lumphinnans Primary School, St. Brides Primary School, St Columba’s High School, and Woodmill High School.

"ExxonMobil Fife has provided us with significant funding that has allowed us to resource our Design Faculty with the latest equipment for both graphics-based courses and practical courses”, said Kyle Henderson, Principal Teacher of Craft, Design and Technology at Beath High School.

S5/6 Construction and Joinery class at Beath High School in Cowdenbeath

“In Practical Woodwork and Metalwork, we have a comprehensive range of power tools across our four workshops giving all learners access to industry standard tools they will use when entering a trades occupation.

“This level of resourcing would not be possible through school funds limiting the opportunities for young people to achieve qualifications due to a lack of resources. Thank you FEP."

Last year’s donation from FEP – which saw more than £24,000 go towards three schools in the region – helped elevate STEM offerings with strategic initiatives such as school trips, LEGO Schools Challenge Competition, and new smart boards to create fun and interactive lessons.

These donations are part of the plant’s long-standing commitment to provide financial and skill support to benefit learning experiences, inspire the next generation of innovators, and help students apply their knowledge to real-life situations.

Toby Hamblin, Fife Ethylene Plant Manager, said: “With this support we hope to equip the next generation to tackle tomorrow's challenges and opportunities by giving them the tools and confidence they need to drive progress in our industries.”

“The thought of inspiring some of the world’s future engineers and technicians is hugely exciting and we can look towards the future with confidence that the next generation of STEM will be in capable hands.”

For more information on ExxonMobil Fife, please visit exxonmobil.co.uk