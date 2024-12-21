Fife Advanced motorists take part in annual Christmas Toy Run
Each year money is donated by members to allow presents to be bought for the Children's and Maternity unit at the Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy. This year a fantastic amount of £1650 was raised.
The money donated by group members allows us to buy toys and art and craft materials for the those Children that will unfortunately be in hospital over the Christmas period. Nobody wants their child in Hospital particularly at Christmas and for those that are, we can hope to bring a little amount of joy to them.
Members of the group met at North Queensferry and then drove to the Hospital. The bike section were dressed up as Father Christmas and headed the convoy to the Hospital.
Did you spot us as we headed along the coastline to the Hospital?
Many a car and pedestrian waved and tooted as we passed. Upon arrival we handed over our presents to the respective wards. We then departed for a well earned hot chocolate at Starbucks.