Fife artist among Britain’s best
Through NML Fine Art, Natasha works as a portrait artist, creating both animal and human portraits, and her passion for capturing personality and emotion shines through in all her work.
The competition attracted artists from all over the world, making Natasha’s achievement all the more remarkable. The piece is now in the running for the People’s Choice Award, giving art lovers everywhere the chance to vote for their favourite works.
Natasha says she is “thrilled and honoured” to have her work recognised on such a prestigious platform, and hopes her art continues to inspire and delight viewers.
For those keen to support her entry, votes can be cast at https://awards.artistsandillustrators.co.uk.