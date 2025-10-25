Fife artist among Britain’s best

Where the Colour Meets the Water

Fife-based artist Natasha Lazareva has been selected as one of the Final 50 for The British Art Prize 2025, out of thousands of entries from across the UK and internationally. Her striking pastel piece, ‘Where the Colour Meets the Water’, showcases her delicate yet vibrant style, capturing the beauty of nature with a unique, emotive touch.

Through NML Fine Art, Natasha works as a portrait artist, creating both animal and human portraits, and her passion for capturing personality and emotion shines through in all her work.

The competition attracted artists from all over the world, making Natasha’s achievement all the more remarkable. The piece is now in the running for the People’s Choice Award, giving art lovers everywhere the chance to vote for their favourite works.

Natasha says she is “thrilled and honoured” to have her work recognised on such a prestigious platform, and hopes her art continues to inspire and delight viewers.

For those keen to support her entry, votes can be cast at https://awards.artistsandillustrators.co.uk.