Fife business sponsors local ice hockey team preparing to compete in Scottish National League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local ice hockey team, the Kirkcaldy Kestrels, has announced Pinpoint Ltd, an award-winning Fife business, as its new sponsor ahead of the Scottish National League starting in September.

A celebrated Fife ice hockey team, the Kirkcaldy Kestrels are known for their competitive nature and commitment to developing local young talent. Comprising the Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s most advanced athletes aged 16 +, players are nurtured to progress through a junior development programme to make the team.

Pinpoint Ltd, a leading provider of staff alarm systems to high-risk workplaces, have a strong connection to the game. The company’s late founder, John Waring, was the director of the Fife Flyers – the oldest professional ice hockey team in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in a full circle moment, former Fife Flyers player and current Chair of the Kirkcaldy Kestrels, Darryl Venters has teamed up with John’s successor and CEO of Pinpoint, Daniel Waring for this sponsorship opportunity ahead of the most anticipated tournament of the season, the Scottish National League.

Kirkcaldy Kestrels are a renowned ice hockey team

Daniel Waring, CEO of Pinpoint Ltd, commented:

“I am delighted to continue my father’s legacy in supporting Fife’s thriving ice hockey scene through this sponsorship of the Kirkcaldy Kestrels. Several staff members play with the Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club, and we know what a strong and welcoming community the club brings.

We look forward to cheering on the Kestrels as they begin Scottish National League fixtures in September.”

Daryl Venters Chairman of Kirkaldy Ice Hockey Club, thanked Pinpoint for the sponsorship:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly grateful to Pinpoint for this generous sponsorship, particularly ahead of the competitive season. Their support ensures our players have access to the best coaching and resources to develop their game and achieve success on match day.

“Being a membership organisation, sponsorships like this play such an important role of getting the most from our players and delivering great performances. Here’s to a great season!”