Fife business sponsors local ice hockey team preparing to compete in Scottish National League
A celebrated Fife ice hockey team, the Kirkcaldy Kestrels are known for their competitive nature and commitment to developing local young talent. Comprising the Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s most advanced athletes aged 16 +, players are nurtured to progress through a junior development programme to make the team.
Pinpoint Ltd, a leading provider of staff alarm systems to high-risk workplaces, have a strong connection to the game. The company’s late founder, John Waring, was the director of the Fife Flyers – the oldest professional ice hockey team in the UK.
Now in a full circle moment, former Fife Flyers player and current Chair of the Kirkcaldy Kestrels, Darryl Venters has teamed up with John’s successor and CEO of Pinpoint, Daniel Waring for this sponsorship opportunity ahead of the most anticipated tournament of the season, the Scottish National League.
Daniel Waring, CEO of Pinpoint Ltd, commented:
“I am delighted to continue my father’s legacy in supporting Fife’s thriving ice hockey scene through this sponsorship of the Kirkcaldy Kestrels. Several staff members play with the Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club, and we know what a strong and welcoming community the club brings.
We look forward to cheering on the Kestrels as they begin Scottish National League fixtures in September.”
Daryl Venters Chairman of Kirkaldy Ice Hockey Club, thanked Pinpoint for the sponsorship:
“We are incredibly grateful to Pinpoint for this generous sponsorship, particularly ahead of the competitive season. Their support ensures our players have access to the best coaching and resources to develop their game and achieve success on match day.
“Being a membership organisation, sponsorships like this play such an important role of getting the most from our players and delivering great performances. Here’s to a great season!”
