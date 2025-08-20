Fife CAMRA tour ends of on a busman's holiday

A Fife CAMRA tour of real ale pubs in the East Neuk ended up on a busman's holiday.

A CAMRA social around the East Neuk coincided with a visit from old friends of the Social Secretary on a visit from Derby.

Everyone was unexpectedly treated to dedicated coach travel for the day in a 45 year-old classic Leyland Leopard - Plaxtons Supreme IV in period National Express livery.

The tour visited Anstruther (The Ship, The Bank and The Dreel Tavern), Crail (The Shoregate and The Golf Hotel) and Elie (The Ship) before heading into the setting sun and The Crown at Kinghorn.

All on board had a great day out, including the dogs, and it is hoped another such event will be organised in the future. A huge thanks goes out to the "establishments" visited for their warm hospitality.

