Fife care home appoints new general manager to lead team
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kimberley Laird will oversee the running of the 68-bed home and will be responsible for a team of 83. Kimberley joined the home in 2011 as a care assistant, progressing her career over the years to home administrator, commercial manager before successfully becoming the homes General Manager.
Canmore Lodge is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
The new General Manager, Kimberley said: “I have felt part of the Canmore family for many years and I am delighted to have been able to develop my career over the years and I’m am looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”
Jane Aitken, Regional Director for Canmore Lodge, said: “I am pleased to welcome this change to the team here at Canmore Lodge. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Kimberley will be continue to be a big hit with our residents.”
Canmore Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Canmore Lodge provides nursing care and dementia care for 68 residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.