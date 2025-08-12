Fife care home head chef wins mystery box challenge at HC-One’s inaugural Chef of the Year competition

With over 40 years of experience in the catering industry, Roy’s culinary journey began at the Post House Hotel in Edinburgh, where he trained through the prestigious Trust House Forte programme. Since then, he has honed his craft across a variety of hotels and restaurants, driven by a deep passion for quality food and outstanding service.

Roy joined Balfarg Care Home in January 2024 and quickly became an integral part of the care community.

Launched in February 2025, the HC-One Chef of the Year Competition was created to celebrate the talent, creativity, and dedication of HC-One chefs across the UK. The event highlights the essential role of care home chefs in preparing nutritious, personalised meals that enhance residents’ wellbeing and everyday experiences.

Roy advanced through a rigorous three-stage competition, beginning with the submission of his signature dish, including an innovative and nutritionally balanced Level 5 minced and moist option praised for its excellence. He progressed to the semi-finals in Leeds on 18th June, where his technical skill and creative presentation secured his place among six national finalists.

In the grand final’s mystery box challenge, the six finalists went head-to-head in a mystery box challenge where the finalists were presented with a box full of mystery ingredient items including caramel, coconut milk, white chocolate and KitKat sauce to create the ultimate dessert for residents. The more ingredients the contestants used as part of the dish, the more points they gained as well as being judged on their explanation for choosing why they created the dessert and how it would benefit residents living in their care homes.

Roy wowed judges by crafting a cut fresh raspberry and banana mousse with a madeira cake base, delicate, easily digestible, and made with residents' needs in mind. The dessert featured chocolate coco, Nestlé milk powder, KitKat sauce, and white chocolate, strategically selected both for taste and health benefits.

The judging panel included:

Chris Bonner, Executive Chef & Nutrition & Hydration Lead, HC-One

Jamie Clews, Development Chef, Metcalfe Catering

Ben Ross, Key Account Manager, Unox

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director, Compass UK & Ireland

Special Guest Judge: James Tugendhat, CEO, HC-One

Roy was presented his prize, a Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine Starter Kit by Chris Bonner, Executive Chef and Nutrition & Hydration Lead at HC-One.

Roy credited his success to the support of Suzanne Stirling, Group Development Chef for Scotland, whose mentorship has helped him thrive in care catering.

Roy Simpson, Head Chef at HC-One Scotland’s Balfarg Care Home, said: “I’m absolutely honoured to have won the Mystery Box Challenge at HC-One’s first ever Chef of the Year competition. It was a fantastic experience to showcase the kind of food we create every day in our care homes, meals that are not just nutritious but made with love and respect for the people we serve. Being able to bring a smile to our residents through food is what drives me, and I’m proud to be part of a team that values kindness, quality, and care.”

Mark Meacham, Head of Catering and Housekeeping Support Services at HC-One, praised Roy’s achievement: “Well done to Roy on winning the Mystery Box Challenge in our very first Chef of the Year competition. The competition was an important opportunity to formally recognise the expertise, dedication and professionalism demonstrated by our chefs across the organisation. Every day they deliver far more than food, they contribute to the dignity, wellbeing and quality of life of our residents.”

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors including EF-group, Nestlé, Unox, Contiquip, and Lockhart Catering.

