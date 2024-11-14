Fife Carers Centre's volunteers spend time with care home residents
During Befriending Week, volunteers from Fife Carers Centre dedicated time to supporting the local community by visiting Preston House in Glenrothes.
The volunteers engaged with residents by playing games and lifting spirits, creating a warm and lively atmosphere.
They also donated handmade knitted and crocheted blankets, offering a thoughtful and practical gift to comfort those at the care home. The visit highlighted the positive impact of community connection and the generosity of local volunteers.