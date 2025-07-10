Fife charities attend Amazon support workshop in Dunfermline

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Two charities in Fife were welcomed to Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline to gain fresh ideas and practical support to help develop their logistics and operations.

The event, organised by Pilotlight, brought together Fife Gingerbread and Big House Multibank with the team at Amazon in Dunfermline. Pilotlight is an organisation that connects business experts with charities to help deliver greater social impact.

More than 30 Amazon employees from Dunfermline took part in a day of collaborative problem-solving sessions. The charities shared some of the challenges they’re currently facing and Amazon employees worked in teams to come up with practical, strategic solutions, drawing on their professional skills and experience.

Kirsten Harrower, an Amazon employee who took part in the event, said:

“It was an amazing experience to apply our skills in support of two incredible charities that do so much for our community. It felt great to be part of something that can make a real difference.”

Jamie Strain, General Manager from Amazon in Dunfermline, added:

“We’re proud to support Fife Gingerbread and Big House Multibank and events like this are a great way to use the skills of our team to give back. We’re committed to playing a positive role in the communities where we live and work.”

Linsey Proctor, from Fife Gingerbread, said:

“We’re grateful to the Amazon team for giving their time and energy and for continuing to strengthen their relationship with us. The ideas shared will help us shape our future plans and move forward with confidence.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.