Fife College celebrates 125 years of success with historic Graduation ceremonies

Over 400 students have celebrated their graduation at Fife College this week.

The celebrations kicked off in Dunfermline earlier this week, with 163 students graduating at The Abbey on Tuesday (5 November).

The first two graduation ceremonies in Dunfermline were then followed by two ceremonies at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Thursday (7 November) where a further 280 students graduated.

Students crossing the stage this week have graduated with a range of qualifications, including degrees and diplomas. Family and friends, along with staff and guests of the College, joined graduates at the ceremonies to celebrate the students’ hard work and achievements.

Graduation - Dunfermline

This year’s graduations not only honour the achievements of graduating students but also the College’s remarkable 125-year legacy of empowering individuals and supporting the Fife community.

One of the first students to graduate at The Abbey on Tuesday was Tanith Dougall, who graduated from HND Childhood Practice.

Tanith, from Alloa, said:

"The ceremony was amazing. It was such an honour to be in the abbey. It was a truly magnificent place to have your graduation. I had my sons with me and my mum and dad as well, so that made it even more special.

Graduation - Dunfermline

"The course was really good, super interesting. I did it through the part-time evening option over two years. With this today, it was totally worth it."

Tanith is continuing her studies with the College, undertaking the BA in Childhood Studies degree programme, which is delivered in partnership with Queen Margaret University.

Among the students graduating at the Kirkcaldy ceremonies later in the week was Louise MacDonald. Louise graduated from the HNC Social Services course.

Louise, from Methil, said:

Graduation - Kirkcaldy

"I found the course enjoyable. It was very important, there was a lot of insight in terms of social culture and everything else that's going on in this area.

"I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done so far at College and I would absolutely recommend it to others. There are so many areas to study."

Louise has now gone on to the HND Additional Support Needs: Managing and Supporting the Services course. She then plans to go on to the BA Learning Difficulties/Disabilities degree programme, offered at the College in partnership with Abertay University.

Jim Metcalfe, Fife College Principal, said:

Graduation - Kirkcaldy

"Graduation is a moment for us to recognise the commitment and resilience our students have shown throughout their studies, and we’re incredibly proud to be joining them in celebration this week.

"This year is particularly special for us, as we not only recognise the success of our latest graduates but also mark the 125th anniversary of Fife College.

"Graduation week serves as a reminder of the College’s mission to provide opportunities for all, to deliver outstanding education and to drive economic prosperity for the region.

"As our latest graduates step forward as the newest alumni of Fife College, the College community eagerly awaits their future accomplishments and contributions to the wider world. Graduation is just the beginning of an exciting new journey.

"On behalf of the entire Fife College community, congratulations to all our graduates. We wish them all every success in their future endeavours."

2024 marks the 125th anniversary of the first college presence in Fife. The College traces its roots to 10 October 1899, when Lauder Technical School opened its doors, thanks to George Lauder's vision and the generous financial backing of his nephew, the renowned philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Since then, the College has evolved, becoming a cornerstone of learning and innovation in the Fife region.