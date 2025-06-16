Fife College duo tackle Kelpies climb in aid of Maggie's

Carol Hunter (Left) Angela McOmish (Right)

Fife College colleagues Carol Hunter and Angela McOmish completed the Kelpies Climb Challenge in aid of Maggies Fife on Sunday, June 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tackling a 30 metre climb to the Kelpie’s mouth via a network of cables, ladders and suspended platforms followed by a descend via the quick flight rope drop back down to the ground - showing incredible determination ... considering none of them like heights!

Maggie's is a fantastic charity close to both their hearts, who have supported their family members and friends during the most turbulent of times. They do fantastic work to support people and families suffering with the effects of cancer, as well as championing quality architecture for their centres.

Smashing their £500 target and currently sitting at £1,370 in sponsors.

More information on the kelpies experience can be found here: Scottish Canals | The Kelpies Experience