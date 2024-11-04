Fife College honours George Lauder legacy by naming library at new campus after him

College has paid tribute to its founding father, George Lauder, by naming the library at their new Dunfermline Campus after him.

In a special ceremony, attended by members of the Lauder family, the College unveiled a special plaque at the site of the new campus. Crafted by the College’s Interior Design students, the plaque will be situated in the Lauder Library in the new state-of-the-art campus when it opens next year, serving as a lasting tribute to Lauder’s contributions and his inspirational influence on future generations of learners.

The naming of the new library in George Lauder’s honour is part of the College’s 125th anniversary celebrations. The College traces its roots to 10 October 1899, when Lauder Technical School opened its doors in Dunfermline, thanks to the vision of Lauder and the generous financial backing of his nephew, the renowned philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Since then, the College has evolved through the years, becoming a cornerstone of learning and innovation in the Fife region.

Members of the Lauder family, including George Lauder’s Great-Great Grandsons, William and Tom Garner, travelled from the USA to mark the special occasion accompanied by Tom’s wife Carolyn. William also attended the Lauder Lecture at the College’s Carnegie Conference Centre (30 October) during the trip.

Lauder Library Plaque

Reintroduced as part of the series of events to mark the College’s 125th anniversary, the Lauder Lecture was delivered by Keith Webster, Dean of University Libraries at Carnegie Mellon University. The lecture explored Carnegie’s educational legacy, the evolution of Carnegie Mellon University, and the intersection of education, libraries, and the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Jim Metcalfe, Fife College Principal, said:

“Naming the library at our new Dunfermline Campus after George Lauder is a deeply meaningful tribute, not only to our College's history but to the values of generosity, vision, and lifelong learning that Lauder embodied.

“As we continue to celebrate 125 years of Fife College, we honour Lauder’s legacy by ensuring his impact continues to inspire generations of students. Our innovative new campus will provide students with the resources and support they need to shape their own futures, just as Lauder and Carnegie envisioned in 1899. We’re thrilled to mark this special milestone with the Lauder family and our entire Fife College community."

Kirsten Gordji, Fife College Interior Design student, Jim Metcalfe, Fife College Principal, Emma Urquhart, Fife College Interior Design student, Tom Garner, William Garner, Rebecca Thomson, Fife College Interior Design student and David Watt, Chair of Fife College Board of Governors, are pictured at the unveiling of a special plaque at the site of Fife College’s new Dunfermline Campus. Crafted by the students, the plaque will be situated in the Lauder Library in the new state-of-the-art campus when it opens next year.

William Garner said:

"It is an honour to be here in Dunfermline to celebrate the legacy of our great-great-grandfather, George Lauder. Naming the library at the new campus after him is a fitting tribute to his vision for education and his enduring commitment to the people of Dunfermline.

“The Lauder family is very grateful to Fife College for keeping his memory alive and for continuing to inspire future generations with the values he held dear: innovation, access to knowledge, and the power of learning. My family and I are thrilled to be part of this special occasion and look forward to seeing the library become a hub of inspiration and opportunity for years to come."

William Garner was joined at the Lauder Lecture by former Lauder Bursary winners. William offers an annual bursary for Fife College students to travel and study in the USA each year, celebrating the vision of George Lauder.

Fife College unveils plaque at the site of the new campus in honour of George Lauder

Available through Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, the Bursary is funded through annual contributions from the descendants of George Lauder and other friends of the College in the USA and supported by the St. Andrew’s Society of the State of New York. The Bursary, which is currently open for applications, is available to full-time or part-time students currently enrolled at Fife College and those who have studied at Fife College in the last four years.

The College has marked their 125th with several events in recent weeks. Others still to take place include:

125th Anniversary Scholarship Programme: The College will launch three new scholarships to empower and support students in their educational journey. This programme underscores the College’s vision of providing accessible education for all and reflects the spirit of philanthropy that birthed the College.125th Anniversary Puppet Shows in Schools: Kindly funded by The Carnegie Dunfermline Trust, puppet/storytelling shows will take in several Dunfermline Primary Schools in the coming weeks. These will tell the story of Lauder Technical School, the legacies of George Lauder and Andrew Carnegie and the connection with the current and new Fife College Dunfermline Campus.Lauder Talk: Lecture by Sharron McColl from OnFife on 'Lauder's Legacy to Dunfermline' will take place at the College on 3 December.

As part of the 125th anniversary celebrations, the College is also inviting all alumni, staff, and students to share their own Fife College memories. Whether it’s a story of a favourite lecturer, a life-changing lesson, or a special moment, the College want to hear from you.

How to Share Your Fife College Memories:

Visit Fife College’s social media pagesShare your stories using the hashtag #FifeCollege125You can also email your stories to [email protected]

Fife College’s new Dunfermline Campus, set to welcome students in 2025/26, is part of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus – an innovative, integrated and collaborative venture to relocate the College's Dunfermline Campus, St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School to a purpose-built and state-of-the-art new campus.

Construction partners Balfour Beatty showed the Lauder family the latest progress as work on the site continues at pace, using the latest low-energy and net-zero construction processes to ensure the building is net-zero ready.

More information and details about how to apply for the 2025 George Lauder Bursary can be found at https://www.fife.ac.uk/study-at-fife/scholarships/apply-today/